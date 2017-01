Three Islamic insurgents and two policemen were killed in a shoot-out following an attack on police in Russia's Chechnya region, strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday.



He said extremists attacked a police post in Chali, a town about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Grozny, during the night.



A dwindling group of Islamist insurgents are still fighting the authorities in Chechnya and across the volatile North Caucasus and sporadically launch eye-catching attacks.

...