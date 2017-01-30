Tepco finds possible nuclear fuel debris below Fukushima reactor: NHK

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, has found possible nuclear fuel debris below the damaged No. 2 reactor, one of three that had meltdowns in the 2011 disaster, public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.



In the world's worst nuclear calamity since Chernobyl in 1986, three reactors at Tepco's Fukushima plant melted down after a magnitude 9 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan in March 2011, triggering a tsunami that devastated a large area and killed more than 15,000 people.



It took Tepco about two months to admit the reactors had melted down, confirming what experts had been saying for weeks.

