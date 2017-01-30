Trump to honour refugee swap deal with Australia

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed by telephone that his administration will honor a refugee resettlement deal with staunch ally Australia, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Monday.



The two leaders spoke by telephone Sunday, Turnbull told reporters in Canberra, one of a number of conversations the new U.S. president held with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Confirmation the deal would proceed came after Trump signed an executive order that put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, including Iran and Iraq.



In Sydney, up to 150 far-right protesters rallied Sunday, holding placards supporting Trump and demanding a ban on Muslim immigration to Australia.

