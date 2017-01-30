Myanmar ruling party says Muslim lawyer's killing political

The killing of a top Muslim lawyer and adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi who was gunned down outside Yangon airport was a political assassination and a "terrorist act", Myanmar's ruling party said Monday.



Police have not said what prompted the killing. But Ko Ni was a prominent Muslim figure who spoke out against the anti-Islamic sentiments of Buddhist hardliners and criticized the powerful military's grip on power.



Myanmar's army has waged a crackdown on the mainly Muslim Rohingya community which has prompted tens of thousands of them to flee the state.



Ko Ni had previously criticized religious laws pushed by Buddhist nationalists.



Around five percent of Myanmar's population is Muslim.

...