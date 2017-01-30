Elderly Sufi woman found with throat slit in Bangladesh



An elderly woman believed by followers to be a Sufi mystic has been found with her throat slit in Bangladesh, police said Monday, amid a wave of religiously motivated attacks.



Security forces launched a crackdown on Islamist extremists following a deadly siege at a cafe last July when 22 people, mostly foreign hostages, were killed.



Since then they have killed around 50 Islamist extremists, including most of the alleged leadership of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a local group founded by Afghan-trained jihadists.

...