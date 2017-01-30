Philippines' Duterte says police corrupt, but extends drug war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Monday admitted widespread corruption in the police force that is waging his deadly war on drugs, but extended the crackdown until the last day of his term in 2022 .



Duterte said nearly 40 percent of the police force engaged in illegal activities.



His comments came seven months after he took office and immediately made police the frontline troops in his plans to wipe out the illegal drug trade that he said was threatening to turn the Philippines into a narco state.



Duterte won the presidential elections largely on a law-and-order platform, headlined by a vow to eliminate the illegal drug trade in three to six months.



However Duterte emphasized repeatedly that the drug war would continue as long as he was in power, and he did not state that police would stop trying to eliminate drugs.

