Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before G20 in July

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Putin's phone call with Trump display of mutual respect: Lavrov
Officials say Trump, Putin avoided topic of sanctions
Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on sanctions
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Putin's phone call with Trump display of mutual respect: Lavrov
Officials say Trump, Putin avoided topic of sanctions
Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on sanctions
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE