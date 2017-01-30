France to question Brussels bomber Abrini: prosecutors

Belgium has handed over Mohamed Abrini, the "man in the hat" bomber at Brussels airport last year, to France for questioning about the 2015 Paris attacks, federal prosecutors said.



Abrini was captured in Brussels in April over his suspected involvement in the March 22 Brussels attacks and the Paris killings, both of which were claimed by ISIS.



Belgian investigators have said the Brussels airport and metro bombers who killed a total of 32 people were part of the same Brussels-based cell that orchestrated the November 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 dead.



The Belgian of Moroccan origin was seen at a petrol station north of Paris two days before the November 13 attacks with prime suspect Abdeslam, who drove one of the vehicles used in the attacks.

