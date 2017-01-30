UN chief slams border closures in 'developed countries'

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres criticised Monday the closure of borders "even in the most developed countries in the world", after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped a ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries.



The 28th African Union summit is the first since Trump's election, and the consequences of his presidency for the African continent are already being felt.



Trump's administration has faced outrage and widespread protests over the move to ban citizens from seven countries including Libya, Somalia and Sudan in Africa.

