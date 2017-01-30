French left seeks unity as Macron gains ground

France's newly-minted Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon has issued a call for the divided left to unite for the presidential election, but his victory could boost fast-rising centrist Emmanuel Macron.



Hamon romped to victory over former prime minister Manuel Valls in Sunday's primary.



He will go up against an array of candidates in April's first round of voting for president, from far-right leader Marine Le Pen and right-wing candidate Francois Fillon to Macron in the center and Jean-Luc Melenchon on the far left.



Polls currently show Hamon will be eliminated at the first hurdle as the Socialists pay the price for five years in power under deeply unpopular President Francois Hollande.



Le Pen would lead all candidates in the first round with 25 percent, ahead of Fillon on 21 percent, virtually level with Macron, according to the poll conducted by Kantar Sofres-Onepoint Thursday and Friday.



Hamon would receive 13 percent, with Melenchon scoring 10 percent, according to the survey of 1,032 voters.

...