Ex-tycoon Batista held on return to Brazil on graft charges: report

Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, flew into Rio de Janeiro Monday and was detained by federal police in connection with charges including an alleged $16 million bribe to a former governor, Globo news television reported.



Batista told Globo he never intended to flee and was in New York on business. Batista declined to answer a reporter's question about whether he considered himself guilty or innocent.



Police said last week that Batista had paid roughly $16 million to former Rio Governor Sergio Cabral in exchange for support of the businessman's many Rio-based endeavors.

...