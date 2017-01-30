Migrants in Libya face 'catastrophic' rights situation: Germany

Germany Monday criticized the "catastrophic" human rights situation for migrants held captive by traffickers in Libya, ahead of an EU summit set to discuss migrant flows through North Africa.



Media reports Sunday said that Germany's foreign ministry had warned of "concentration camp-like" conditions in the de facto "private prisons" run by people smugglers in Libya, in a cable to Chancellor Angela Merkel's office.



Merkel said in her weekly podcast Saturday that the EU needed to take steps to stop the migrant flight, after more than 4,000 people drowned last year in the Mediterranean Sea, most of them en route from Libya to Italy.



Europe needed to work with the fragile government in Libya, she said, ruling out however for now a deal like the one the EU reached with Turkey early last year to stop migrant flows.

