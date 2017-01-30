Trump denies immigration restriction caused airport chaos

President Donald Trump Monday denied his immigration order was to blame for the chaos at nation airports over the weekend, instead pointing to computer glitches, protesters and even the "tears of Senator Schumer".



Trump enters his second week in office amid a global backlash to his policies.



It's unclear how Trump's order would make the nation safer.



However, the chaos started Saturday as protesters packed some of the country's major airports to demonstrate against the executive order.



Trump has defended his order by saying it's not a "Muslim ban".



A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven majority Muslim nations subject to Trump's 90-day travel ban.

...