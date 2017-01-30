Italy dismantles major migrant smuggler network

Italian police said Monday they had dismantled a major people smuggling network responsible for trafficking hundreds of people across Europe.



On making it to Italy they headed for Italy's northern business hub of Milan where the network had its main base.



Police broke up the group after a two-year investigation which pieced together 62 clandestine voyages that allowed "hundreds of people" to enter various European countries.



The Italian authorities have issued 34 arrest warrants following their investigation -- 18 concerning people based in Italy.

