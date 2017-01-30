Police seek motive after six killed in Quebec mosque attack; vigils planned

Two suspects were under arrest on Monday after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday evening killed six people and wounded eight, but police declined to give details of their identity or possible motives.



"Legal procedures are now underway and we cannot make any comment on the identity of the suspects," Royal Canadian Mounted Police national security superintendent Martin Plante told a news conference. He added the suspects, both men, were not previously known to police.



One suspect was arrested at the mosque, where police were called at about 8 p.m. local time, and the other turned himself about an hour later, Quebec City Police Inspector Denis Turcotte said.

