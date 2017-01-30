Trump brushes off outcry over travel ban, airport chaos

President Donald Trump on Monday brushed off outcry at home and abroad over an immigration ban on refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a move that caused chaos at U.S. airports over the weekend.



The leader of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said he would bring legislation to the chamber on Monday evening seeking to end the ban.



Schumer said 11 Republican lawmakers had already spoken out against the immigration order and called for action.



The Trump administration on Sunday loosened a restriction on legal permanent residents of the United States, also known as green card holders, from the seven countries.



Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a Trump supporter, said the president's order had been poorly implemented, particularly for green card holders.

...