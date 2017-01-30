Colombia's FARC rebels march one last time, to demobilization camps

Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels are on the move one final time, traveling by boat, road and on foot across jungle and mountains to demobilization camps, as part of a deal to end more than 50 years of war, guerrillas and the government said.



Just under 4,400 Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) fighters are currently making their way to more than two dozen rural camps scattered around the country, accompanied by officials from the United Nations and the government.



The conflict between the government troops, rebel groups and paramilitaries has killed more than 220,000 people.



The rebels and government of President Juan Manuel Santos hammered out a more than 300-page peace deal over nearly four years of negotiations in Havana, Cuba.

