Washington state suing Trump over immigration order

Washington state's attorney general said Monday he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests.



Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.



Trump's order sparked large protests around the country over the weekend, including one that drew 3,000 people to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.



One is a citizen of Sudan and the other a citizen of Yemen, both countries named in Trump's order.

