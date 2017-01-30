Argentine prosecutor asks for local Uber execs to be jailed

An Argentine prosecutor asked a judge on Monday to jail local executives of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and a court ordered the company's mobile application to be shut down following protests from taxi drivers' unions.



Local judge Maria Fernanda Botana ordered that the company's mobile network be shut down countrywide, the statement said.



The Argentine Uber application was still working an hour after the prosecutors' office issued the statement.



In June, the company said on its Argentine website that it had no plans of slowing down even after some users reported local credit cards were blocked from Uber's application.

