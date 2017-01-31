Tao, 98-year-old poster child for yoga and wellness



She is the "World's Oldest Yoga Teacher" who, at age 98, still teaches five classes a week.



Tao, as everyone calls her, grew up in India and lives in the New York suburbs, traveling the world attending yoga retreats. Stylish and fashionable, she zips from her Hartsdale home in Westchester County to the studio in a Smart car.



Once in the studio, she happily demonstrates yoga poses, even if she sometimes calls on one of her dedicated students to show off others.



Born on Aug. 13, 1918, at the end of World War I, her mother died when she was just 7 months old, and her father entrusted her to an uncle and aunt who brought her up in Pondicherry, then part of French colonial India.



The actresses Debbie Reynolds and Kathryn Grayson. She then traveled back to India to deepen her knowledge from the renowned yoga teacher Krishna Pattabhi Jois.



If yoga is not enough to keep her young at heart, she takes ballroom dances with partners 70 years her junior.

