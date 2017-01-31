Don’t let Trump embarrass our queen, 1.3M Britons say

Over a million people in Britain have signed a petition calling for U.S. President Donald Trump's planned state visit to be canceled to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth, in a grassroots backlash against his immigration policies.



The invitation to make a state visit, which will involve lavish displays of royal pageantry and a banquet hosted by the monarch, was conveyed by May when she visited Trump in Washington last week.



The petition against the state visit, which is on the British Parliament's website, passed the 1 million mark Monday, triggering what is scheduled to be a three-hour emergency debate.



A year ago, Parliament debated a petition calling for Trump, then a presidential candidate, to be barred from the United Kingdom.

