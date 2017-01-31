Trump deflects as backlash mounts over travel ban

A defiant President Donald Trump lashed out at protesters, lawmakers and even Delta Airlines Monday as he struggled to defuse a mounting backlash over a controversial U.S. ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.



In remarks at the White House and on Twitter, Trump hammered Congress for not confirming his Cabinet nominees and accused Capitol Hill's top Democrat of shedding "fake tears" over immigrants detained at U.S. airports.



The White House also clashed with a large group of American diplomats who are voicing dissent, challenging them to resign if they aren't on board with Trump's plan.



Trump variously tried to play down the impact of the order he signed Friday and defended the White House's decision not to give advance warning to border guards, diplomats and travelers.The new president also moved up a decision on his pick of Supreme Court justice to Tuesday – two days earlier than planned – as he sought to change the topic.

