Quebec mosque shooting was lone wolf attack: authorities

Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said Monday.



Police declined to give details of those arrested or possible motives for the shooting at the mosque, the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.



Police said Monday morning they were confident that no other suspects were involved in the attack.



A father of four, the owner of a halal butcher near the mosque, was among those killed, said Pamela Sakinah al-Hayet, a friend of one of the people at the mosque.



One of Hayet's friends, Younes' roommate, was in the mosque at the time of the shooting.

...