US envoy says no American weapons buildup in Philippines

The United States ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday rebuffed accusations by President Rodrigo Duterte that American troops were building arms depots in five Philippine bases, in breach of a security deal.



Duterte on Sunday said the United States had stockpiled weapons, including tanks, in three locations in the Philippines, which could provoke China and put his country in harm's way.



Duterte's remarks came after the Pentagon approved upgrades and construction of barracks, runways and storage facilities this year under a 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) that the outspoken president has scorn for.



Duterte has said he hates having American troops on Philippine soil.

