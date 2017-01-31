'Girl bomber' dies, mosque targeted in NE Nigeria



-- A girl thought to be aged just 10 died after the suicide vest she was wearing exploded in northeast Nigeria, a civilian vigilante said on Tuesday, as another attack killed one at a mosque.



In April last year, at least seven people were killed at the camp in a suicide bomb attack carried out by two women.



Boko Haram has frequently deployed young women and children as suicide bombers to target crowded places such as mosques, markets and bus stations.



Tens of thousands of people displaced by the conflict are currently living at two camps set up at Dalori.

...