Kenya extradites four men to US on suspicion of heroin smuggling

Four men charged with directing a major heroin trafficking ring have been extradited to the United States from Kenya, a law enforcement official and an investigator told Reuters on Tuesday, in what officials say is a major blow to East Africa's cartels.



Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim were arrested two years ago in Kenya along with two other men, Gulam Hussein and Vijaygiri Goswami, in a U.S.-led sting operation.



The four men have been flown to the United States, the official and investigator said.

...