Teen among 100 refugees in Bangkok cut off by Trump



More than 100 refugees, including a teenager who had been on the verge of reuniting with his mother, have been left in limbo in Bangkok by Donald Trump's refugee resettlement freeze, a U.N. official said Tuesday.



The widely condemned order signed by the US president on Friday unleashed chaos and confusion across the globe after it abruptly suspended all refugee arrivals for 120 days, with Syrian refugees barred indefinitely.



The United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR estimates that more than 20,000 people worldwide were slated to be resettled in the US during that window.

...