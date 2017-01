Officials of Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) stand near confiscated weapons on display during a press conference by the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) in Sale, near the capital Rabat, on January 29, 2017. Morocco's anti-terrorism security service announced that jihadists linked to the Islamic State group arrested this week had planned to attack embassies and tourist sites in the North African country. / AFP / FADEL SENNA