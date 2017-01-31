Philippines' Duterte pulls police off drug war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he had ordered all police to stop prosecuting his deadly war on drugs as he sought to cleanse the force of widespread corruption.



However the crackdown, which has seen more than 6,000 people killed in seven months, was set to continue with Duterte ordering the military and a drug enforcement agency under the president's office to carry on.



Duterte also on Monday extended the timeframe for his drug war until the end of his term in 2022 .



The cascading number of scandals surrounding the police in recent weeks forced Duterte to act.

