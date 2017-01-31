Trump economic advisor bashes Germany on currency: report

A top economic advisor to US President Donald Trump bashed Germany for exploiting an undervalued euro to take advantage of its trading partners, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.



The public rebuke of a major trading partner is the latest example of the brash tactic that has become a feature of the new US administration, with Trump himself using public attacks and Twitter to criticize businesses and allies, including Mexico.



Navarro, a hardliner on trade and especially China's rise, also said the planned trade deal between the United States and European Union -- the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership -- was dead.



He repeated Trump's statements that the administration will pursue bilateral agreements that favor the United States.

...