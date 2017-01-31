Texas 'Muslim Day' beefs up security over political climate

Muslim organizers of a rally at the Texas Capitol said they were taking extra security precautions Tuesday, including hiring private security guards, as hundreds arrived on buses amid growing discord over President Donald Trump's immigration ban.



It also threatened to overshadow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivering his second State of the State address that was likely to include the Republican enthusiastically embracing Trump's crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities". His speech also is being closely watched to see how or even whether Abbott weighs in on Trump's broader immigration ban.



Abbott is already threatening to cut off some state funding to Texas jails that don't fully cooperate with federal immigration agents, echoing Trump's order to financially punish cities with sanctuary policies.

...