Hundreds of Britons bet Trump presidency won't last the year

Bookmaker Ladbrokes is offering odds of 4/1, or 4 pounds for every one pound wagered, on the real-estate tycoon being replaced as president of the United States in 2017 .



"It's incredible how many people are betting, taking the 4/1 about him being replaced this year, and even the 11/10 on him being impeached or even resigning in the first term," said Matthew Shaddick, head of political odds at Ladbrokes.



He said several hundred punters had laid bets, typically worth about 25 pounds ($31) each.

...