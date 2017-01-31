British MPs take first step to starting Brexit

British MPs on Tuesday took a key step towards leaving the European Union, holding their first debate on a bill giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to start Brexit.



The government is hoping to rush through the legislation in time to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which opens two years of divorce negotiations, by the end of March.



While the two-clause bill is expected to swiftly pass the lower House of Commons, it could be delayed in the upper House of Lords, where May's Conservative Party does not have a majority.



At just 143 words, the "European Union Notification of Withdrawal Bill" has been tightly drafted, making it difficult to amend either to delay the government's plans or to tie its hands in the talks.



May has already promised MPs a vote on the final divorce deal.

...