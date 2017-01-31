Israel "regrets misunderstanding" with Mexico over wall tweet

Israel's president on Tuesday told his Mexican counterpart that he "regretted the misunderstanding" over a tweet in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to praise U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border.



Netanyahu had earlier sidestepped Mexico's demand for an Israeli apology and echoed previous Israeli explanations -- rejected as insufficient by Mexico's foreign minister on Monday -- of his remarks on Twitter, saying those comments did not refer to ties between the United States and its southern neighbor.



Political commentators and opposition politicians in Israel said Netanyahu's tweet had needlessly thrust Israel into the U.S.-Mexican feud.

...