Greece relocates migrants after camp deaths

Greek authorities on Tuesday relocated dozens of migrants from a congested camp on the island of Lesbos following three deaths attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning.



State agency ANA said around 150 people were moved out of the camp of Moria, and work is underway to improve facilities for others still sleeping in tents.



Some 50 migrants were relocated to a Greek navy ship moored at the local port and another 100 were moved to a second camp on the island where conditions are better, the agency said.



Many of the camps are overcrowded, especially on the islands facing Turkey.

...