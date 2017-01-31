Canada shooting suspect rented apartment close to Quebec mosque

The French-Canadian student accused of killing six people during evening prayers in a Quebec City mosque had rented an apartment nearby, neighbors said on Tuesday, a sign he may have been targeting the house of worship.



Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was charged on Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted weapon after Sunday evening's massacre at the Center Culturel Islamique de Quebec.



Another neighbor on the fourth floor never spoke to Bissonnette but frequently heard him playing the piano.



Police declined to discuss a motive for the shooting, but friends and online acquaintances told Canadian media that Bissonnette had expressed anti-immigration sentiments, especially toward Muslim refugees.



Bissonnette made a brief appearance in court on Monday under tight security.



In Montreal, Quebec's largest city, police were increasing their presence at mosques and other Muslim institutions and watching for possible hate speech online.

...