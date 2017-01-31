Senate Democrats boycott, delay committee vote on Mnuchin, Price

U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, postponing the vote.



At least one Democrat must be present for the committee votes to take place. Democrats said they were delaying because they wanted more information on Price's stock trades in an Australian medical company and reports that Mnuchin's former bank, OneWest, used automated "robo-signings" of foreclosure documents, which apparently contradicted statements the nominees had made to senators.



Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters Democrats were not ready to consider either nominee.



A spokesman for Wyden, Taylor Harvey, indicated it was not the Democrats' intention to leave the two nominees in limbo indefinitely.

...