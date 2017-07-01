Trump’s diluted travel ban met with opposition, challenges

President Donald Trump's scaled-back travel ban was greeted by jeers and challenges Friday as the United States' doors were shuttered once more from citizens of six Muslim-majority countries.



People from those countries who want new visas will now have to prove a close family relationship or an existing relationship with an entity like a school or business in the U.S.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced the partial reinstatement of the travel ban as a "truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians" – and argued that the measure will prevent Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren in America.

...