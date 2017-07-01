British princes William and Harry re-dedicate grave of mother Princess Diana

The service will be at Diana's resting place on the Althorp Estate, her family's ancestral home in central England, where the princes will be joined by William's wife Kate and members of Diana's family.



Diana, first wife of William's father and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles died aged 36 in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, after the limousine carrying her and lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in a tunnel as it tried to escape paparazzi who were chasing them on motorbikes.



Harry said he had come close to a "complete breakdown" on several occasions and had sought counselling in his late twenties to help deal with the grief of losing Diana.

...