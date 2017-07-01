UK rejects request to replace local authority after fire

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Saturday rejected demands that she appoint commissioners to run the local government blamed for mishandling the response to the London high-rise apartment building fire that killed at least 80 people.



The council owns Grenfell Tower, which was a 120-unit public housing complex before it was destroyed in the June 14 fire, and provides services to the surrounding community.



Khan's demand came amid intensifying anger about the rapidly spread fire and frustration over the council's efforts to help Grenfell Tower residents left homeless.



Khan argued that all members of the council were tainted by the body's response to the disaster.



The council leader would normally represent the largest party.

...