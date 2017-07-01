Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta

Following another week of dust-ups between the media and President Donald Trump, his predecessor shared a bit of wisdom Saturday from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in stride.



Obama was greeted by a crowd of thousands, including leaders, students and business people, in Jakarta, where he opened the Fourth Congress of Indonesian Diaspora.



Obama lived in the country with his mother, an anthropologist, and his Indonesian stepfather. The couple split up after having his half-sister, and Obama moved back to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents.



Obama largely stayed away from U.S. politics and the Trump administration, but he did tout one of his accomplishments while in office.



Obama stressed the importance of stepping away from news sites where only like-minded views are shared, and warned about social media giving rise to resentment of minorities and bad treatment of people.

