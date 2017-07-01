Pope pushes out German hardliner, choses new doctrine chief

Pope Francis on Saturday pushed out the Vatican's conservative doctrine chief, tapping a deputy instead to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world.



Francis and German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller had clashed, most recently over the pope's cautious opening to letting civilly remarried Catholics to receive Communion. Mueller had insisted they cannot, given church teaching on the indissolubility of marriage.



The Jesuit pope instead tapped the No. 2 in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Jesuit Monsignor Luis Ladaria Ferrer, to succeed Mueller.



Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI had tapped Mueller, his fellow German countryman, to lead the congregation in 2012 .



The greater clash between Mueller and the pope concerned Francis' divisive 2016 document on family life "The Joy of Love," in which he used strategically placed footnotes to offer a cautious opening to letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive Communion.

