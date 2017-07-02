Macron in Mali for diplomatic push on Sahel anti-extremist force

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mali on Sunday to boost Western backing for a regional anti-extremist force, with France urging greater support for the Sahel region amid mounting insecurity.



Based in Sevare, central Mali, the 5,000-strong G5 Sahel force aims to bolster 12,000 UN peacekeepers and France's own 4,000-member Operation Barkhane, which is operating in the region.



Chadian President Idriss Deby has said his country cannot afford to mobilise large numbers of troops simultaneously for the UN peacekeeping mission and also in the new force.



Deby and Macron are due to meet on the margins of the Bamako summit to discuss the financial issue, according to the French presidency.



However, the G5 Sahel force has supplementary challenges in the weak armed forces of Burkina Faso and Mali, while Chad and Niger are already engaged on multiple fronts, he added.

...