Italy urges EU ports to take migrants as pressure builds



The French and German interior ministers met with their Italian counterpart Marco Minniti in Paris Sunday to discuss a "coordinated response" to Italy's migrant crisis, hours after Minniti had called on other European countries to open their ports to rescue ships.



With arrivals in Italy up nearly 19 percent over the same period last year, Rome has threatened to close its ports to privately-funded aid boats or insist that funding be cut to EU countries which fail to help.



More than 83,000 people rescued while attempting the perilous crossing from Libya have been brought to Italy so far this year, according to the U.N., while more than 2,160 have died trying, the International Organization for Migration says.



Italy's Red Cross has warned the situation in the country's overcrowded reception centres is becoming critical.

