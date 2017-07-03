Macron, African leaders launch Sahel force

African powers launched a new multinational military force in the Sahel Sunday, which France's President Emmanuel Macron told a regional summit should be fully operational by the autumn and some observers see as forming the basis of an exit strategy for French troops.



"Every day we must combat terrorists, thugs, murderers whose names and faces we must forget, but whom we must steadfastly and with determination eradicate together," Macron said at the summit in Mali's capital Bamako.



He said the force, which is expected to consist of around 5,000 troops, needed to be fully operational by this autumn.



The European Union has pledged around 50 million euros ($57 million) for the operations, and Macron said France would contribute around 8 million euros by the end of the year.

