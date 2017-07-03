Aid helicopter crash kills 8 after Indonesian volcano erupts

A rescue helicopter crashed while heading to help evacuate residents near an active volcano on Indonesia's main island, killing all eight people on board, officials said Monday.



The helicopter crashed about three minutes before arriving at Dieng Plateau, the popular tourist area where the volcanic eruption Sunday injured at least 10 people.



The sudden eruption occurred while about 17 visitors were around the crater.



Sileri is the most active and dangerous among some 10 craters at Dieng Plateau.



Dwi Suryanto, head of culture and tourism in the Sileri area, said the crater was quiet Monday but remains closed to visitors. Other craters on the plateau are still open, he said.

...