Up to 18 feared dead in German bus accident

Up to 17 people were feared dead after a tour bus burst into flames following a collision with a trailer truck in southern Germany on Monday, police said.



"We are realistic and will have several dead to report at the end of the day," police spokesman Juergen Stadter told rolling news channel NTV.



There was "only a glimmer of hope" that 17 people missing after the collision would be found alive outside the coach, which was completely gutted, he added.



The bus carrying 46 passengers and two drivers rammed into the trailer in a traffic jam on the motorway A9 close to the Bavarian town of Stammbach.



Some 31 injured people were pulled out of the bus, said Hoefer.

