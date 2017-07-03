Trump, Merkel plan to meet Thursday ahead of G20: Berlin

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel plan to meet in Hamburg on Thursday, the eve of a Group of 20 summit, Merkel's spokesman said.



More than 30 anti-capitalist protests have been scheduled for before and during the meeting.



A day before the G20, Trump will head to Warsaw for a summit meeting of central and eastern European leaders likely to include Hungary's hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has sparred with western European leaders, especially on the refugee issue.

...