The Stockholm Police talk to participants of a movement calling itself "The People's Demonstration" which held a meeting and demonstration at Norrmalmstorg square in Stockholm, Sweden, January 30, 2016. Dozens of masked men believed to belong to neo-Nazi gangs carried out a number of assaults on migrants in Stockholm overnight amid rising tension over immigration, Swedish police said. - Sweden OUT / AFP / TT NEWS AGENCY / TT NEWS AGENCY / Marcus Ericsson/TT