Europeans vow more help to stem Libya-Italy migrant flow

France, Germany and the European Union pledged more money Monday for Libya's coast guard and more support for Italy to cope with a surge of migrant arrivals from Africa.



The U.N. refugee agency, meanwhile, reported that more and more people lured to Libya with the hope of finding jobs there end up trying to reach Europe.



Grandi noted that more than 2,000 people have lost their lives on the Libya-to-Italy sea route this year.



Grandi's office said Monday that people smuggling and migrant flows in Libya were on the rise, and predicted Europe could face a greater influx in the future.



UNHCR says 84,830 migrants and refugees have reached Italy's shores so far this year from Libya, a 19-percent increase from a year earlier.

